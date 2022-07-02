Senior Kerala politician P C George arrested over a sexual assault complaint filed against him by an accused in the solar panel case
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-07-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Kerala politician P C George arrested over a sexual assault complaint filed against him by an accused in the solar panel case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- P C George
- Kerala
Advertisement