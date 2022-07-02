Bovine smuggler booked under PSA in JK’s Doda
An alleged bovine smuggler was booked under stringent Public Safety Act PSA in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.Mohd Amin, a resident of Manjmi-Dessa in Bhagwah tehsil has been detained under the PSA for his involvement in a number of bovine smuggling cases, a police spokesman said.
- Country:
- India
An alleged bovine smuggler was booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.
Mohd Amin, a resident of Manjmi-Dessa in Bhagwah tehsil has been detained under the PSA for his involvement in a number of bovine smuggling cases, a police spokesman said. So far seven FIRs have been registered against Amin at Doda police station for the same, he said.
Police have launched a special drive against the bovine smugglers in the district this year and have so far arrested 51 persons and registered 20 cases. Besides five vehicles involved in transportation of bovines have been seized and a total of 315 animals rescued, the spokesman said.
Seeking cooperation of the general public, the spokesman said bovine smuggling is a serious issue which has potential to create law and order problem and needs to be rooted out.
Police have also warned the smugglers to desist from their activities and said stringent action as warranted under law would be taken against them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manjmi-Dessa
- Kashmir
- Doda
- Public Safety Act
- Jammu
- Amin
- Bhagwah
ALSO READ
Militants kill Indian police official in disputed Kashmir
IT dept detects evasion, seizes cash after raids on Kashmiri shawl making group
Four terrorists killed in two encounters in Kashmir
Release Kashmiri youths lodged in prisons in different parts of country: NC
Empowerment of women is necessary for India's development in 21st century: PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Gujarat's Vadodara.