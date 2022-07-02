Left Menu

Bovine smuggler booked under PSA in JK’s Doda

An alleged bovine smuggler was booked under stringent Public Safety Act PSA in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.Mohd Amin, a resident of Manjmi-Dessa in Bhagwah tehsil has been detained under the PSA for his involvement in a number of bovine smuggling cases, a police spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:02 IST
Bovine smuggler booked under PSA in JK’s Doda
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged bovine smuggler was booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Mohd Amin, a resident of Manjmi-Dessa in Bhagwah tehsil has been detained under the PSA for his involvement in a number of bovine smuggling cases, a police spokesman said. So far seven FIRs have been registered against Amin at Doda police station for the same, he said.

Police have launched a special drive against the bovine smugglers in the district this year and have so far arrested 51 persons and registered 20 cases. Besides five vehicles involved in transportation of bovines have been seized and a total of 315 animals rescued, the spokesman said.

Seeking cooperation of the general public, the spokesman said bovine smuggling is a serious issue which has potential to create law and order problem and needs to be rooted out.

Police have also warned the smugglers to desist from their activities and said stringent action as warranted under law would be taken against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022