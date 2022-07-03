Left Menu

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 03-07-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 10:22 IST
IUML office in Kannur in Kerala burnt down
An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) office was allegedly burnt down in Thaliparamba area of Kannur district of Kerala on Sunday, police said.

An officer of Thaliparamba police station said that the incident occurred between midnight and 1 AM on Thursday and they were investigating as to what actually happened.

The officer said that a call was received post-midnight about the incident and immediately police personnel were sent to the site to investigate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

