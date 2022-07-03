Left Menu

2 Delhi CGHS doctors suspended for favouring pharma company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 12:23 IST
2 Delhi CGHS doctors suspended for favouring pharma company
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) doctors have been suspended and few others may face disciplinary action for allegedly prescribing certain medicines to favour a particular pharmaceutical company.

According to official sources, the two chief medical officers - one posted at the CGHS dispensary in Shahdara and other one at Dwarka Sector 9 - were prescribing the drugs even though the same medicines were available at the CGHS central warehouse at affordable rates.

The action against the doctors comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office received a complaint in this connection a couple of months ago.

The minister ordered an enquiry and the preliminary probe revealed severe violations in prescribing medicines and that a group of doctors were favouring a particular pharmaceutical company, an official source said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022