Germany discussing Ukraine security guarantees with allies - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:44 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
Germany is discussing security guarantees for Ukraine with its allies, in preparation for a time after the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Scholz told broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

"We are discussing with close friends the question of the security guarantees we can give. This is an ongoing process. It is clear that it will not be the same as if someone were a member of NATO," Scholz said.

"It is quite clear that this is a matter which is being carefully prepared in the diplomatic sphere, for the day we hope to see soon when the war is over," he added.

