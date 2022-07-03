British army says its Twitter and YouTube accounts have been breached
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 23:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's army said its Twitter and YouTube accounts had been breached on Sunday.
"We are aware of a breach of the Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is underway," an army spokesperson said.
"We take information security extremely seriously and are resolving the issue. Until the investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Agnipath Scheme will kill youth of the country, finish Army: Priyanka Gandhi
Fireman in Indore gives free training to poor students for police, army recruitment
Rajnath meets chiefs of Army, Navy and IAF
Second batch of Agniveers to be inducted into Army by February next year: Army official.
'Start preparing for Agnipath, stop wasting time': top Army official to protesting students