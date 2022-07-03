British army says its Twitter, YouTube accounts have been breached

Britain's army said its Twitter and YouTube accounts had been breached on Sunday.

As of 1800 GMT, the @BritishArmy handle, which is verified by Twitter, had retweeted a number of posts promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its timeline. The army YouTube account had been renamed 'Ark Invest' and showed several video relating to cryptocurrency.

"We are aware of a breach of the Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is underway," an army spokesperson said. "We take information security extremely seriously and are resolving the issue. Until the investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further."

The army's Twitter feed currently has 362,000 followers, while the YouTube channel has 177,000 subscribers.

