Six armed robbers loot Rs 70 lakh cash, gold from a bank in Alwar

Six armed robbers on Monday allegedly looted around Rs 70 lakh in cash and gold worth over Rs 40 lakh from a private bank branch in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Bhiwadi) Shantanu Kumar Singh said the accused entered the branch of an Axis bank and held the employee hostage.

Around Rs 70 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 40-50 lakh were robbed from the strong room of the bank, he said.

He said teams have been formed to identify and locate the accused.

