Cooperative model is middle path that succeeds: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday said that the cooperative model is the middle path between the two models adopted in the last 100 years by different countries in the world, and it is the mode that succeeds. "In last 100 years, different countries adopted two models - communism and capitalism. But I can say it definitively that the Cooperative model is the middle path, it is a model that succeeds," Shah said while speaking at an event organised to celebrate the 100th International Day of Cooperatives.

The Union Home Minister said, "We have done a lot in the last 100 years. Now, we have to move forward with a resolution to do much better in the next 100 years". Noting that there may be several drawbacks, ups and downs, growth, development and many more in the journey of 100 years, however, Shah said he was happy and felt proud of whatever we could do in this movement despite all kinds of odds in the long journey.

"We have reached a certain destination. The work of establishing a foundation has been over. And I believe if we could be able to construct a building on this foundation based on principles of Cooperatives, it could give a great economic model not only for India but also for the whole world." "As we are now celebrating 75th year of independence this year. We should take a resolution that cooperatives would be at their peak when India would celebrate 100 years of independence," said the Union Cooperative Minister.

The Minister gave the example of IFCO, Amul and KRIBHCO and how they have set their position among 300 successful Cooperative societies across the world, and said "we (government) are ready to do everything for the development and welfare of Cooperatives, you just start working". Mentioning that around 8.5 lakh cooperative societies are run across India and 51 per cent of them are in villages, the Minister also assured that our Cooperative societies will help in taking organic produces of farmers into world market.

To keep transparency, the Minister said there will be a database of Cooperatives and that the government will work on its expansion. He also urged people to make Cooperatives 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

Shah was the Chief Guest at the celebrations of the 100th International Day of Cooperatives, jointly organized by the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India and National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI)-- an apex organization of the cooperative movement in India with a focus on cooperative education and training. The theme of 100th International Cooperative Day is "Cooperatives Build a Better World".

Considering the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in creating a better world, the Ministry of Cooperation and NCUI organised the event with the theme "Cooperatives Build an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Better World." The basic concept and vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat are based on the self-sustainable growth of the Indian economy, and India's cooperative model is aligned with the Government of India's emphasis on building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The cooperative movement in India is the largest in the world. At present, cooperatives in India with a network of over 8.5 lakh covering 90 percent of the villages, are pivotal institutions for bringing socio-economic development for inclusive growth in both rural and urban areas. AMUL, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NAFED, etc. are some of the well-known success stories of the cooperative movement in India.

In order to give proper impetus to the cooperative sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government had created the Ministry of Cooperation in July 2021. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was given charge of the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation. Since its formation, the ministry is working on drafting a new cooperative policy and schemes and is making continuous progress under the guidance of Shah. There is immense potential for the development and empowerment of farmers, agriculture and rural areas of the country in the cooperative sector. That is why the Union government is empowering the cooperative sector with the mantra of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'.

Recently the Union Cabinet has taken an important decision to further strengthen the cooperative sector by approving the computerization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) with the objective of increasing the efficiency of PACS, bringing transparency and accountability in their operations; facilitating PACS to diversify their business and undertake multiple activities and services. This project proposes the computerization of about 63,000 functional PACS over a period of five years with a total budget outlay of Rs. 2,516 crore. The Union Minister for Dairy and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala, the Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma, and President, ICA-AP Chandra Pal Singh were also among those attending the celebration. The meeting was presided over by President, NCUI Dileep Sanghani. (ANI)

