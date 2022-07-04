European Union to set up platform for Ukrainian reconstruction

The European Union will set up a reconstruction platform to coordinate the rebuilding of Ukraine after its war with Russia, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission said on Monday. The platform will be used to map investment needs, coordinate action, and channel resources, von der Leyen told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in the Swiss city of Lugano.

"Since the beginning of the war, the European Union has mobilized around 6.2 billion euros in financial support," von der Leyen said. "And... more will come. We will engage substantially in the mid-and long-term reconstruction."

