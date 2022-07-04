Left Menu

Israel to continue investigation of reporter's death

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:38 IST
Israel to continue investigation of reporter's death
Israel's military said on Monday it would continue its examination of the shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh after forensic tests conducted with U.S. authorities failed to identify the origin of the bullet that killed her.

It said a decision on whether to launch a criminal investigation would be made following the conclusion of its operational examination.

