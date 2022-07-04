Left Menu

UK adds six people, one business to Russia sanctions list

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-07-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 21:57 IST
Britain has added the names of six individuals and one company to its list of people and businesses who are subject to an asset freeze following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The measures allow for "the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine ... or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia," Britain's finance ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

