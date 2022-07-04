UK adds six people, one business to Russia sanctions list

Britain has added the names of six individuals and one company to its list of people and businesses who are subject to an asset freeze following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The measures allow for "the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine ... or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia," Britain's finance ministry said.

