Six killed in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb of Highland Park

Officials told a news conference that six people were killed and 24 taken to hospital, and that a rifle was recovered from the scene. "Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered," the city of Highland Park reported on its website.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 23:36 IST
Six people were killed and about two dozen were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, officials said, as panicked spectators fled the scene. Officials told a news conference that six people were killed and 24 taken to hospital, and that a rifle was recovered from the scene.

"Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered," the city of Highland Park reported on its website. "Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park." The shooting comes with gun violence fresh on the minds of many Americans, after a massacre on May 24 killed 19 school children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and the May 14 attack that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien, Chris Gallagher and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Mary Milliken and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

