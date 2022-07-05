Two Rajasthan cops suspended for beating up man in police station

Left Menu

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police and one head constable of Rudawal police station of Bharatpur were suspended for allegedly beating up a man in a police station. After a complaint was made to SP Bharatpur, the action was taken. ASI Rajveer Singh and head constable Vijay Pal Singh were suspended on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 00:10 IST
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police and one head constable of Rudawal police station of Bharatpur were suspended for allegedly beating up a man in a police station. The victim accompanied a woman who had gone to the police station to register a criminal case on June 2. After a complaint was made to SP Bharatpur, the action was taken. ASI Rajveer Singh and head constable Vijay Pal Singh were suspended on Monday. An inquiry was also ordered in the matter, sources said.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

