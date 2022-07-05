Left Menu

Jharkhand: 70-year-old woman dragged out of house, beaten to death over 'witchcraft'

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 05-07-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 09:08 IST
Jharkhand: 70-year-old woman dragged out of house, beaten to death over 'witchcraft'
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old woman was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Garhwa district by villagers who claimed that she practiced witchcraft, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Khuri village in Chiniyan police station area, they said. A person has been taken into custody for interrogation, police said.

In a complaint, the woman's family alleged that five people dragged her at least 200 metres from her house around 8.30 pm on Sunday, and beat her to death with sticks.

''Her body has been sent for postmortem,'' a police officer said.

Murder on suspicion of witchcraft is a predominant social evil in the state.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 590 people, mostly women, were killed over this between 2001 and 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022