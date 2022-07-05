France repatriates French children and mothers from Syrian refugee camps

France has repatriated 35 French children and 16 mothers from refugee camps in the northeast of Syria, the foreign affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

The U.N. human rights office said last month that 306,887 civilians had been killed in Syria during the conflict there since March 2011, or about 1.5 % of its pre-war population.

