At least one killed in Russian strike on Ukrainian city of Sloviansk - police

Police said it was not clear how many people were at the market at the time of the attack but that the market had been in the process of closing for the day, with some shops still open.

Reuters | Sloviansk | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:01 IST
Russian forces struck a market in the city of Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing a woman and wounding at least three other people, police said. A Reuters reporter on the scene saw yellow smoke billowing up from an auto supplies shop, and flames engulfed rows of market stalls as firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze.

It was not immediately what munitions had been used in the attack on the city, which lies in the Donetsk region. Police said it was not clear how many people were at the market at the time of the attack but that the market had been in the process of closing for the day, with some shops still open.

