Left Menu

Turkey should 'play by the rules': Greek defence minister

Greece dismisses the assertion as unfounded. Last month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan halted bilateral talks in a dispute over airspace violations and after accusing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of pressuring the United States to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 05-07-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 20:52 IST
Turkey should 'play by the rules': Greek defence minister
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece is open to engagement with Turkey, but Ankara should start 'playing by the rules', Greece's defence minister said on Tuesday. "We would like to be able to engage with Turkey but Turkey has to play by the rules. Turkey should not be playing by its own rules, especially rules like the rule of military might and unilateral actions," Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said during a conference in Athens.

Greece and Turkey regularly swipe at each other over a host of grievances ranging from sea boundaries to airspace, and ethnically split Cyprus. Tensions recently resurfaced after Turkey accused Greece of arming islands in the Aegean Sea which it says should have a demilitarised status under international treaties. Greece dismisses the assertion as unfounded.

Last month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan halted bilateral talks in a dispute over airspace violations and after accusing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of pressuring the United States to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Erdogan has vowed not to meet Mitsotakis again until the Greek leader "pulls himself together".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022