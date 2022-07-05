Left Menu

Deficiencies in procurement of equipment for waste management under Swachh Bharat Mission in Delhi: CAG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Comptroller and Auditor General of India
A CAG report has found ''irregularities and deficiencies'' in procurement of equipment, items and materials for solid waste management under Swachh Bharat Mission in Delhi during 2017-18.

The audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

''The Audit Report No. 1 of the year 2020 on social, general and economic sectors (non-public sector undertakings) of Union Territory of Delhi for the year ended March 2018 pointed to irregularities and deficiencies in procurement of equipment, items and materials for solid waste management under Swachh Bharat Mission,'' said a statement by CAG. ''Deficiencies in procurement of equipment under the scheme included delay in release of funds to implementing agencies, utilisation of capital grants on hiring of trucks, tippers etc., ordering without ensuring availability of space to store the materials, blocking of funds due to release of full payment as advance without withholding the required 10 per cent, non-levy of compensation charges amounting to Rs 0.86 crore in case of delayed or short supply of materials, and delay in fabrication of truck chassis after their delivery,'' it said.

