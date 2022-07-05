'Not a slip of tongue': MoS Muraleedharan hits out at Kerala Minister's remarks on Indian Constitution

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, on Tuesday came heavily on Kerala Minister Saji Cherian for criticizing Indian Constitution and accused CPI-M leader of issuing an 'anti-national-statement.' "Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan humiliated the Indian Constitution in his speech. This is an anti-national statement made by him. What is more surprising is that he is giving a clarification now. He doesn't know anything about the Constitution," Muraleedharan told media persons.

He said that Cheriyan's derogatory remarks reflect the thinking of the left party about the Indian Constitution. "This is not a slip of tongue. This is the continuation of what the Left party thinks of the Constitution," he added. Earlier in the day, Cherian said that the British prepared the Indian Constitution, while Indians just wrote and implemented it.

While addressing a CPIM program at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta District, Kerala on Monday, he said that "the Indian Constitution is written in a way that can loot people." The minister said, "Indian Constitution can exploit people. British prepared it, and Indians wrote it and implemented it. It's been 75 years. India wrote a beautiful Constitution that can be used to loot."

"In that Constitution, there are few places that have references to secularism, democracy but it can be exploited," the CPIM leader stated. Meanwhile, several people including the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan hit out at the controversial remarks.

Taking to Twitter today, Satheesan wrote, "Saji Cherian, Kerala Minister has made the most insulting statements about #IndianConstitution. Obnoxious words. He should resign or Chief Minister should demand the minister's resignation. #Constitution." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)