Two UK junior-ranking government lawmakers quit in protest at Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 00:35 IST
Two lawmakers from Britain's Conservative Party quit their junior-ranking government posts on Tuesday in protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.
Parliamentary private secretaries Jonathan Gullis and Saqib Bhatti posted resignation letters on social media. Parliamentary private secretaries assist ministers in their role.
