Kerala Assembly adjourns for the day following opposition Congress-led UDF protest over minister Saji Cheriyan's anti-Constitution remarks.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-07-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 09:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Assembly adjourns for the day following opposition Congress-led UDF protest over minister Saji Cheriyan's anti-Constitution remarks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala Assembly
- Saji Cheriyan
- Congress
Advertisement