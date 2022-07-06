Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Golden Jubilee celebrations of Agradoot newspaper group today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers via video conferencing on Wednesday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 10:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers via video conferencing on Wednesday evening. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said Agradoot is a widely read paper in Assam and has made a mark among people across all sections of society.

"At 4:30 PM today will be inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers via video conferencing. Agradoot is a widely read paper in Assam and has made a mark among people across all sections of society," tweeted PM Modi. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's Golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion.

Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. It was established by Kanak Sen Deka, a senior journalist of Assam. In 1995, Dainik Agradoot, a daily newspaper, was started and it has developed as a trusted and influential voice of Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

