Upset over argument with wife, UP man commits suicide

A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here following an argument with his wife, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Ubhaon area on Tuesday night, they said.

Sumangal Yadav had an argument with his wife and was upset because of it. So, he ended his life by jumping in front of the Chauri Chaura express, Station House Officer of Ubhaon Police Station Avinash Singh said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

