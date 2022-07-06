Slovakia's junior coalition party threatens to quit if finance minister doesn't step down

The junior partner in Slovakia's ruling coalition, the liberal SaS party, threatened on Wednesday to pull out of the government if Finance Minister Igor Matovic does not step down by the end of August.

SaS has 19 lawmakers in the 150-seat Slovak parliament and its departure would deprive Prime Minister Eduard Heger's government of a majority. Matovic is chairman of the prime minister's OlANO party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)