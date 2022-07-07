Left Menu

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken spoke to Pakistan foreign minister

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 00:11 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken spoke to Pakistan foreign minister
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call on Wednesday with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Pakistan's neighbor Afghanistan, the State Department said.

They also spoke about the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and the rest of the world, the State Department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022