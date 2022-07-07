Left Menu

Over 10 lakh children out of schools/anganawadis in Karnataka, K'taka HC told

The High Court of Karnataka has been informed that as many as over 10 lakh children below the age of 14 in the State are out of schools and anganawadis. In urban areas, a total of 33.42 lakh homes were surveyed and 13.73 lakh children below the age of 18 were identified.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:14 IST
Over 10 lakh children out of schools/anganawadis in Karnataka, K'taka HC told
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka has been informed that as many as over 10 lakh children below the age of 14 in the State are out of schools and Anganwadi. The survey report was submitted to the court by 'amicus curiae' in public interest litigation (PIL) senior advocate K N Phaneendra. The PIL was initiated on its own by the court in 2013 and Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe heard the case on Wednesday. The submission contains the status report of children collected through a door-to-door survey conducted by various government departments including Urban Development, Rural Development, Women and Child Development Department, and others. The court recorded the report and directed the committee of higher officials constituted by it to meet on July 16 and find ways to bring back children, especially those between three and six years of age, to anganwadis. The hearing of the case was adjourned to July 19. The survey was conducted in rural Karnataka in October 2021 and in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 319 urban local body limits in March 2022. The report says 15,338 children aged between six and 14 are out of school across Karnataka. Another 4.54 lakh children below the age of three are not enrolled in anganawadis. An additional 5.33 lakh children between 4 and 6 are also not enrolled. Thus a total of 10.12 lakh children are out of the education system in the state. In urban areas, a total of 33.42 lakh homes were surveyed and 13.73 lakh children below the age of 18 were identified. In rural areas, 84.02 lakh homes were surveyed and 35.24 children were identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022