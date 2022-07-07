Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Cop line-attached for demanding bribe to release suicide victim's body

PTI | Durg | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:19 IST
Chhattisgarh: Cop line-attached for demanding bribe to release suicide victim's body
A policeman has been line-attached for allegedly demanding bribe from the family of a suicide victim for completing probe formalities and releasing the man’s body in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, an official said on Thursday.

Durg Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava issued an order to line attach sub-inspector Prakash Shukla for allegedly demanding bribe from a relative of the 24-year-old man, who committed suicide, the official said.

Shukla had sought bribe to release the dead body and complete other formalities, he said.

The matter came to light after the deceased man's relatives approached SP Pallava with a complaint about the accused official's demand and presented a purported video of the policeman demanding bribe, the official said.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the SP directed to attach Shukla to the police lines and ordered a departmental enquiry, he added.

On July 4, Mandeep Singh, a native of Punjab, committed suicide at Kumhari area in Durg district and Shukla was probing the accidental death report (ADR) lodged in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

