Left Menu

Tender scam: ED raid underway at 18 locations of Jharkhand CM's MLA representative

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand that were linked to Pankaj Mishra, a close aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Mishra is also an MLA representative for Sahibganj constituency.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:35 IST
Tender scam: ED raid underway at 18 locations of Jharkhand CM's MLA representative
Visuals from Sahibganj in Jharkhand. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand that were linked to Pankaj Mishra, a close aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Mishra is also an MLA representative for Sahibganj constituency. The raids are being carried out in connection with a tender scam at 18 locations, including Sahibganj, Berhait and Rajmahal in connection with the scam.

ED is raiding in connection with an alleged scam done in availing marketplace tender in Sahebganj's Barharwa in 2020. Shambhu Bhagat, who was also bidding for the tender had registered a case against Pankaj Mishra and a few others. He had alleged he was beaten up on the instructions of Pankaj Mishra and even threatened to back off from bidding. In the same tender brother of Jharkhand minister, Alamgir Alam was also bidding.

The complainant had alleged that in order to get the tender allotted to the minister's brother, a big-scale scam was done through a fake company. The ED had taken over the case which was registered at Barharwa police station and started an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022