Rains continue to batter several parts of Karnataka, flood warning in northern districts

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
As heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, flood warnings have been sounded in some northern districts due to heavy downpour in neighboring Maharashtra.

Owing to heavy rains in Maharashtra, water discharge by the neighboring state into the Krishna river and its tributaries has increased, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Kajol said.

Noting that the inflow into Almatti reservoir has crossed 75,200 cusecs and there is information that there are chances of severe flooding in the Krishna basin, he said in this backdrop district administrations in Bagalkote and Belagavi are on high alert and have been instructed to take all precautionary measures. There are reports of low-lying areas and few bridge-cum-barrages in both districts and nearby areas being inundated.

Coastal and Malnad districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada in the coastal and Malnad regions continue to face the brunt of torrential rains causing damage to life and properties.

Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Schools and colleges have declared holidays in most of these districts as a precautionary measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

