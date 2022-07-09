Maha: Three die, 47 fall ill after drinking well water in Amravati
The district collector informed the chief minister that condition of some patients was critical. To which, Shinde asked him to ensure that all efforts are taken to see that the toll does not rise.
- Country:
- India
Three persons died and 47 fell ill after drinking polluted water from open wells in two villages of Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Saturday.
As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), the affected persons belonged to Paach Dongri and Koylari villages of Melaghat in Amravati.
On learning about the deaths, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is currently in Delhi, phoned the collector of Amravati and directed that medical treatment be provided to the affected persons at the earliest and if needed, they be admitted to a private hospital, the statement said.
At least 50 persons fell ill after consuming polluted water from open wells and of these, three have died. The victims suffered from diarrhoea, it said. The district collector informed the chief minister that the condition of some patients was critical. To which, Shinde asked him to ensure that all efforts are taken to see that the toll does not rise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Eknath Shinde
- Shinde
- Paach Dongri
- Delhi
- Koylari
- Amravati
ALSO READ
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
We are real Shiv Sena, who are you trying to scare: Party rebel Eknath Shinde on disqualification demand
Thackeray takes on Shinde: 'Your son is MP, should my son also not grow politically?'
No national party in contact with us: Eknath Shinde
One more Shiv Sena MLA joins rebel Eknath Shinde's camp