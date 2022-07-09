Left Menu

Drone used in violation of order seized, man arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested a videographer for using a drone in violation of Government order and creating a security concern in the area under Kalakote police station of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

09-07-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested a videographer for using a drone in violation of Government order and creating a security concern in the area under Kalakote police station of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The DM Rajouri has banned the flying of drones in Rajouri through a June 2021 order, the police arrested the "erring videographer" identified as Rahul Sharma and seized the drone.

According to the police, Rahul Sharma has been arrested after reliable information about a drone-like object flying at Potha near Kesar Gala, Kalakote was received at the Kalakote PS on Friday which informed about the drone flying towards the forest area. Acting swiftly on the information, considering the current security situations, the police teams led by SHO Deepak Pathania, along with PSI Amit Radhay and PSI Anis Choudhry searched different locations and established that a videographer named Rahul Sharma of Lower Paloura in Jammu flew the drone for taking shots of a baarat of the son of a villager Kulwant Singh in village Swari Koteranka.

The police in its official statement informed that the baarat was moving from Swari to Daali. The police have booked the videographer under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

