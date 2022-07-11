ECHR says Turkey did not comply with ruling to release philanthropist
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:23 IST
Europe's top rights court said on Monday that Turkey had not complied with a ruling that called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, moving further in a process that could lead to Ankara's suspension from the Council of Europe (CoE).
The Committee of Ministers of the CoE, which oversees the implementation of the rulings by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) referred the case back to the court in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ankara
- Council
- Turkey
- Europe
- Osman Kavala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GST Council Meet: Rate changes on some items on cards, states' compensation tops agenda
Research facility in memory of N Sankar set up at Sankara Nethralaya
Bengal FM to attend key GST Council meeting in Chandigarh
UN Security Council renews mandate of peacekeeping force on Golan
GST Council meet: States' compensation,easier e-comm suppliers' registration, tax tweaks on cards