PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:36 IST
Meat thrown into gurdwara premises in Bareilly, case registered
  • Country:
  • India

Police have lodged a case after some meat was allegedly thrown into a gurdwara premises here, a senior official said on Monday.

SSP Siddharth Anirudh Pankaj said the incident took place on Sunday night in Kohdapeer here.

Some mischievous people tried to spoil the atmosphere of the city on Sunday night as Muslims celebrated the Eid-ul-Adha, the SSP said.

He, however, added that the situation remained under control.

Police said a large number of people gathered on the spot as soon as the meat was found and policemen were rushed there.

On checking CCTV footage of the religious place, they found meat falling in the premises but people throwing it could not be seen, police said.

A case in this regard was registered on the complaint of gurdwara head Harwant Pal Singh Bedi. Efforts are on to identify those responsible for it, police said. A large number of police and paramilitary personnel are patrolling sensitive areas of the city. Meanwhile, Sikh shopkeepers kept their shutters down on Monday in protest against the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

