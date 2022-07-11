EU Commission seeking info from former EU digital chief Kroes on Uber
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission has asked former EU digital chief Nellie Kroes for more information on her alleged involvement in lobbying for U.S. ride-hailing app Uber, a Commission spokesperson said on Monday.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and multiple media, citing leaked documents, said Uber broke laws, duped police, and built a secret lobbying operation targeting prominent policymakers and politicians.
Uber has denied the allegations. Kroes served as European Commissioner from 2004 to 2014, first as EU antitrust chief and subsequently as digital chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- European
- Uber
- The European Commission
ALSO READ
Athletics-Felix thinks of women's rights, future as she runs last U.S. race
Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-U.S. ban fuels Djokovic's Wimbledon motivation; Tennis-Tsitsipas delighted with a breakthrough title win on grass and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women; David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away' and more
UK, U.S., Japan and Canada to ban Russia gold imports