Pregnant teen admitted in Latur hospital by police flees facility

She is eight months pregnant. She left the hospital when staff and police were busy preparing case papers etc. A search is underway for her, he added.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:07 IST
A 15-year-old pregnant girl admitted in Latur's Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Hospital fled the facility, a police official said on Monday.

She was taken there from a state-run children's home after she complained of stomach pain, the Gandhi Chowk police station official said.

''She had eloped with a man and was brought to the children's home after he abandoned her. She is eight months pregnant. She left the hospital when staff and police were busy preparing case papers etc. A search is underway for her,'' he added.

