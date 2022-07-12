Left Menu

UP priests' body sends 5-member delegation from Delhi to J&K

A five-member delegation of the Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha ABTPM from Delhi has left for Jammu and Kashmir to know about the condition of the teerth purohits and Kashmiri Pandits, an official said.

A five-member delegation of the Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha (ABTPM) from Delhi has left for Jammu and Kashmir to know about the condition of the teerth purohits and Kashmiri Pandits, an official said. ABTPM national president Mahesh Pathak Chaturvedi on Tuesday said that the Delhi delegation left on Monday, with more to follow from other states.

Chaturvedi said that they are in touch with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who has assured the teerth purohits of full security during their visit to religious places in Srinagar and nearby places. He added that the visit is completely "non-political." ''We are going there to know about the problems faced in implementing the Hindu rituals and customs, and find a solution to it,'' he said.

