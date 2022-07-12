Left Menu

Air defence for Qatar soccer stadiums a boon for Swiss arms exports

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:38 IST
Air defence for Qatar soccer stadiums a boon for Swiss arms exports
  • Country:
  • Germany

Swiss arms exports rose more than 40% to CHF 516m in the first half of this year, the Economy Ministry said, with CHF 159.8m in sales of air defence systems to Qatar to protect stadiums during the soccer World Cup making a decisive contribution.

After Qatar, the top five buyers were Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Botswana. Denmark and Botswana bought armoured vehicles and Germany ammunition and spare parts.

Switzerland does not sell new systems to Saudi Arabia in order to prevent them being used in the Yemen war: sales to Riyadh encompassed spare parts and ammunition for air defence systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022