Cycling expedition from Siachen War Memorial commences today

A cycling expedition from Siachen War Memorial in Ladakh was flagged off on Tuesday to pay homage to the martyrs of Kargil War. According to the Indian Army officials, the said expedition will be culminated at Kargil war Memorial on July 23 and Sura-Soi Engineer Regiment was also taking part in it.

"A cycling expedition from Siachen War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial was flagged off today to pay homage to the martyrs of Kargil War. Sura-Soi Engineer Regiment is taking part in the expedition which will culminate on July 23 July at Kargil War Memorial," said the Indian Army officials. Earlier on July 2, a 20-member team of Indian Army and Indian Air Force led by the women officers from Delhi to Drass valley in the Kargil district of Ladakh was set off on a cycling expedition to commemorate India's 75 years of Independence.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the expedition was flagged off jointly by Lieutenant General MU Nair, Signal Officer-in-Chief and Senior Colonel Commandant, Corps of Signals and Air Marshal R Radhish, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command from National War Memorial in New Delhi. These cyclists were tasked to cover 1,600 km in 24 days, which would be culminating at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 25 to commemorate a fitting tribute to the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War.

The expedition was aimed at bolstering the energy of the young Indians towards nationalism as the cyclists were expected to interact with school children at various stages enroute. They would be acting as a beacon to channelize the immeasurable enthusiasm and zeal of the future leaders of the country. The July 2 team of cyclists was led by Major Srishti Sharma of the Corps of Signals-- a second-generation officer-- who was awarded the Chief of Integrated Staff Commendation Card in 2019 for her contribution to various technical-based intelligence operations.

Flagging in of the team at Drass was carried out by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)