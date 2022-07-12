Youth arrested for allegedly raping minor in UP

A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on Tuesday, police said. Circle Officer Khurja, Dilip Singh said that legal formalities are being completed against the accused.

According to the girl's father, a youth living in the neighbourhood had taken the girl to his house on the pretext of showing TV and allegedly raped her, police said. The locals who rushed on hearing the cries of the girl caught hold of the youth trying to run away and handed him over to the police, they added.

