Youth arrested for allegedly raping minor in UP

A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on Tuesday, police said. Circle Officer Khurja, Dilip Singh said that legal formalities are being completed against the accused.According to the girls father, a youth living in the neighbourhood had taken the girl to his house on the pretext of showing TV and allegedly raped her, police said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
According to the girl's father, a youth living in the neighbourhood had taken the girl to his house on the pretext of showing TV and allegedly raped her, police said. The locals who rushed on hearing the cries of the girl caught hold of the youth trying to run away and handed him over to the police, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

