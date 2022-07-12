Left Menu

Khali accused of slapping toll plaza employee in Ludhiana, ex-wrestler alleges misbehaviour

Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali, has been accused of slapping a toll worker in Ludhiana, a charge rejected by the former WWE wrestler who claimed that the toll plaza employees misbehaved with him.

Khali accused of slapping toll plaza employee in Ludhiana, ex-wrestler alleges misbehaviour
  • Country:
  • India

Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali, has been accused of slapping a toll worker in Ludhiana, a charge rejected by the former WWE wrestler who claimed that the toll plaza employees misbehaved with him.

In a purported video of the incident, which took place on Monday, Rana can be heard arguing with some of the employees of the Ladhowal toll plaza. However, the clip does not show the former WWE superstar slapping anyone.

Rana was on his way to Karnal, Haryana from Jalandhar, Punjab when the incident occurred, police said, adding that no complaint was lodged by either of the two sides.

After the video went viral on social media, Rana on Tuesday accused the toll plaza employees of misbehaving with him.

''Yesterday, toll plaza employees misbehaved with me and asked me to get down from the vehicle for getting a picture clicked with all of them and only then would they allow the vehicle to go,'' said Rana.

Rana demanded that the contractor of the toll plaza must take action against the erring employees so that they do not misbehave with any other celebrity.

Rana also accused the employees of Ladhowal toll plaza of ''blackmailing'' him. In the video, a toll plaza employee could be heard asking the former wrestler why he slapped his colleague when an identity proof was sought from him.

''You were asked to show your ID card, show the ID card, the toll employee tells Rana to which he replies, ''You are blackmailing me.'' The employee then says, We are not blackmailing you. Why did you slap him? Show the ID card if you have it.

''I do not have an ID card,'' Rana can be heard saying in the clip.

Meanwhile, a barricade was placed before Rana's vehicle to prevent him from leaving. The former wrestler, however, got out and pushed it away even as a toll plaza employee tried in vain to stop him.

A police official then intervened and both sides could be heard putting forth their claims.

