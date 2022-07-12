Left Menu

K'taka: Bodies of two youths found days after their car plunged into water body

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:12 IST
K'taka: Bodies of two youths found days after their car plunged into water body
The bodies of two youths, who were missing after their car fell into a rivulet near Maniyoor on the Manjeshwar-Subramania state highway on July 9, were found early on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanush (26) of Kundadka and his relative Dhananjaya (21), both residents of Vittal in Bantwal taluk.

The car had been retrieved from the rivulet a few hours after the accident, but the passengers were missing.

Despite intense search operations held over the last two days, the bodies could not be found.

Sources said one body was found at the nearby Marakkada rivulet on a wooden log, 200 metres away from the accident spot, the other was found around 100 metres from where the car fell into the rivulet.

The duo had gone missing after their car plunged into the overflowing rivulet at Baithadka near Kaniyoor in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on July 9 night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

