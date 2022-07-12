Cycling-Tour de France stage 10 neutralised after activists try to stop riders

The 10th stage of the Tour de France was neutralised on Tuesday after half a dozen activists tried to stop riders on the road. The activists, one of them wearing a t-shirt saying "We have 399 days left", sat on the road some 36 kilometres (22 miles) from the finish in Megeve, a Reuters witness said.

Stage leader Alberto Bettiol rode through a cloud of pink from a flare before being asked by a race official to step down his bike just before organisers said the stage was neutralised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)