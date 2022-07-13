Left Menu

Burnt car with charred body inside found in Karnataka

A totally burnt car with a charred body inside was found in an isolated place at Henaberu in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, police sources said on Wednesday.The identity of the person has not been established as the body is charred beyond recognition. Only investigations will reveal whether it is a suicide or murder, the sources said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:08 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A totally burnt car with a charred body inside was found in an isolated place at Henaberu in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, police sources said on Wednesday.

The identity of the person has not been established as the body is charred beyond recognition. Only skeletal remains are found in the rear seat of the car behind the driver's seat on Tuesday night.

The chassis of the car and registration plate are also charred.

A case has been registered at the Byndoor police station. Only investigations will reveal whether it is a suicide or murder, the sources said.

