Russia says shot down three Ukrainian jets

Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that Russian forces shot down three Ukrainian military jets over eastern Ukraine.

Russian fighter jets destroyed a Su-25 and Su-24 - both Soviet-era jets used by the Ukrainian air force - over the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine and a Mig-29, another Soviet-designed fighter aircraft, in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, the defense ministry said in a daily briefing. Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)