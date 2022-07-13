Ukraine sees grain exports deal with Russia in reach, El Pais says

Ukraine is "two steps away" from hammering out a deal with Russia on exporting Ukrainian grain to the international markets, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Spanish newspaper, El Pais, before multilateral talks on the issue in Istanbul. Turkey has been working with the United Nations to broker a deal after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine fuelled a surge in prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel, and fertilizers and led to a global food crisis.

"We are ready to export grain to the international market ... We are two steps away from a deal with Russia," Kuleba said, according to the El Pais report. "The security concerns, linked to Russia's position, need to be addressed. We are in the final phase and now everything depends on Russia," he said.

Russian, Ukrainian, and Turkish military delegations were set to meet U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday for talks on a possible deal to resume safe exports of Ukrainian grain from the major Black Sea port of Odesa. Asked why Moscow might be ready now to agree on a deal, Kuleba said he thought Russia wanted "to show the countries of Africa and Asia that they want to save them from food shortages". But he said Russia could still drag out talks.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of hindering a deal. Diplomats say details of the plan under discussion include Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters, Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move, and Turkey with U.N. support inspecting ships to address Russian concerns about weapons smuggling.

Russia's invasion and sea blockade of Ukraine have stalled exports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and more than 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in silos at Odesa. The coming harvest is at risk as Ukraine runs out of storage space.

