Left Menu

Number of potholes more than your meetings, Kerala PWD minister hits out at Jaishankar

After chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas took a jibe at Union minister S Jaishankar examined an under-construction flyover in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:54 IST
Number of potholes more than your meetings, Kerala PWD minister hits out at Jaishankar
Kerala Tourism Minister, PA Mohammed Riyas (Photo/Twitter)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas took a jibe at Union minister S Jaishankar examined an under-construction flyover in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. During a question and answer session in the state assembly Riyas without naming the External Affairs minister took a direct jibe at him.

"I have already convinced a union minister regarding the shape of national highways in the state which is not bothering him and every day he is conducting press meets which is a good thing, But it would be better if he counts the number of the ditches in these national highways, it will be more than the press meets he is attending," said Riyas The remarks by minister for Public Works Department and Tourism came after Jaishankar during his three-day visit to Kerala was photographed reviewing several projects including the progress of the construction of a stretch of the national highway near Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Tuesday while speaking at a function here hinted that Jaishankar's visit was political and was done keeping an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "The minister is entrusted to look at world affairs, but he was seen inspecting a flyover in Kazhakootam. People of the state will understand it was not a mere inspection of the flyover alone," Vijayan had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022