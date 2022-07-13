Number of potholes more than your meetings, Kerala PWD minister hits out at Jaishankar

After chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas took a jibe at Union minister S Jaishankar examined an under-construction flyover in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. During a question and answer session in the state assembly Riyas without naming the External Affairs minister took a direct jibe at him.

"I have already convinced a union minister regarding the shape of national highways in the state which is not bothering him and every day he is conducting press meets which is a good thing, But it would be better if he counts the number of the ditches in these national highways, it will be more than the press meets he is attending," said Riyas The remarks by minister for Public Works Department and Tourism came after Jaishankar during his three-day visit to Kerala was photographed reviewing several projects including the progress of the construction of a stretch of the national highway near Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Tuesday while speaking at a function here hinted that Jaishankar's visit was political and was done keeping an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "The minister is entrusted to look at world affairs, but he was seen inspecting a flyover in Kazhakootam. People of the state will understand it was not a mere inspection of the flyover alone," Vijayan had said. (ANI)

