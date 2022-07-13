Man killed following argument in Delhi's New Usmanpur

A 23-year-old man was killed allegedly by a group of locals in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area following a heated argument, police said on Wednesday.

The man, with injuries on his head and legs, was found lying unconscious at the gate of a temple in Brahanpuri around 4 pm on Monday. The police rushed the man, Ashu, to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said. A case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation taken up, a senior police officer said.

''Preliminary enquiry has revealed that on June 9, Ashu had a quarrel with some locals during which he allegedly injured one of them with a sharp object. A case was registered at the New Usmanpur police station in this matter,'' he added.

On Monday, the same group attacked Ashu and fled after he fell unconscious. Based on CCTV footage the accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, the police said.

