Left Menu

Man killed following argument in Delhi's New Usmanpur

A case was registered at the New Usmanpur police station in this matter, he added.On Monday, the same group attacked Ashu and fled after he fell unconscious.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:28 IST
Man killed following argument in Delhi's New Usmanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was killed allegedly by a group of locals in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area following a heated argument, police said on Wednesday.

The man, with injuries on his head and legs, was found lying unconscious at the gate of a temple in Brahanpuri around 4 pm on Monday. The police rushed the man, Ashu, to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said. A case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation taken up, a senior police officer said.

''Preliminary enquiry has revealed that on June 9, Ashu had a quarrel with some locals during which he allegedly injured one of them with a sharp object. A case was registered at the New Usmanpur police station in this matter,'' he added.

On Monday, the same group attacked Ashu and fled after he fell unconscious. Based on CCTV footage the accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022