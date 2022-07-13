U.S., Europe working out details on Russian oil price cap -U.S. official

The United States is holding "detailed discussions" with the European Union and the United Kingdom to iron out specifics of a price cap on Russian oil, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"That is not a process that will be completed in days. It will take time because of the number of elements that have to be worked through," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force 1 as President Joe Biden made his way to the Middle East.

