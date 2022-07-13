Left Menu

Over 600 IEDs, 495 detonators seized by CoBRA in Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:54 IST
An assortment of more than 600 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and around 500 detonators have been recovered by CoBRA commandos during a recent anti-Naxal operation in Bihar, officials said Wednesday.

The recoveries were made last week in the jungles of Gaya district of the state.

The operation was conducted by the 205th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a special jungle warfare commando unit of the the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A total of 612 IEDs, 250 rounds of ammunition, 495 detonators and an AK series rifle were recovered by the CoBRA unit from Gaya last week, a CRPF officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

