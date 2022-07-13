Over 600 IEDs, 495 detonators seized by CoBRA in Bihar

An assortment of more than 600 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and around 500 detonators have been recovered by CoBRA commandos during a recent anti-Naxal operation in Bihar, officials said Wednesday.

The recoveries were made last week in the jungles of Gaya district of the state.

The operation was conducted by the 205th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a special jungle warfare commando unit of the the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A total of 612 IEDs, 250 rounds of ammunition, 495 detonators and an AK series rifle were recovered by the CoBRA unit from Gaya last week, a CRPF officer said.

